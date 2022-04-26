Conversion charge against 2 teachers not true: Collector

Coimbatore: Tirupur Collector S Vineeth on Tuesday said that an enquiry by authorities of the education department has established that a false complaint was made against two teachers over religious conversion.

“An enquiry by the District Education Officer (DEO) and revenue department officials has revealed that it was a fake complaint. Religious conversion attempts did not happen in any of the schools in Tirupur district,” he told reporters.

Further, the Collector said that the issue has been discussed with the police Commissioner and Corporation Commissioner to initiate action against those who spread lies on social media. “If there are any complaints of this nature, the students can inform 1098,” he said.

A week ago, parents of a 12-year-old girl studying in Class 6 at Jaivabai Girls Higher Secondary School had lodged a complaint with Tirupur North police and with the education department authorities against two teachers of abusing their daughter on religious terms.

The school authorities however maintained that the two teachers were targeted as they threatened to complain to the girl’s parents for being poor in studies.