8 held for attempt to murder student

Tiruchy: Eight, who attempted to murder a college student, were arrested in Tiruchy on Tuesday. Sivakumar (24), a resident from Geethapuram in Srirangam, a final year graduate from a private college was said to be celebrating his birthday with his friends on Monday night. The celebrations turned violent and Sivakumar’s friends chased him with lethal weapons in an attempt to murder him. However, Sivakumar took refuge in Srirangam Police station and lodged a complaint against eight of his friends. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case and arrested all the eight who are habitual offenders.