Youth commits suicide; kin block road

Vellore: Traffic on Katpadi–Tiruvalam Road was affected for more than an hour following relatives of a suicide victim refusing to allow police to take the body for post mortem demanding action on those responsible for the death on Monday.

Vijay (26) son of Mathiazhagan of Brammapuram Colony committed suicide by jumping before a train at the nearby railway gate. His relatives refused to allow the police to take the body for post mortem and demanded action against those responsible for Vijay’s suicide.

Police said that a police official at Gangaiamman festival in the area admonished Vijay on Sunday night due to which he felt humiliated and hence took the extreme step.