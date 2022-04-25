Will meet panchayats’ demands: CM Stalin

Chennai: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday assured the people of Sengadu panchayat, in Kancheepuram district, that the state government is ready to fulfill their demands.

Stalin participated in a special grama sabha meeting in Sengadu on the occasion of National Panchayat Raj Day. During the meeting, he interacted with the residents of the village and listened to their grievances.

“You have listed your demands and problems such as drinking water problem, ration shop problems, women self-group issues, demand to increase the number of working days to 150 under National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme. We have noted down all your issues and we are ready to fulfill your demands,” said Stalin.

Only recently, Stalin, in the Assembly, announced slew of measures for rural local bodies such as observing November 1 as local body day, constructing village secretariats, special grama sabha meetings six times a year and so on. Following the announcement, Stalin participated in the grama sabha meeting and said that problems faced by people are not confined to one panchayat alone but for all the panchayats across the state as elections were not conducted for local bodies for the past 10 years.

Recalling the awards announced by him, Stalin said that panchayats form the grass root of democracy as they are the implementing agencies of all the schemes announced by the government and ‘Uthamar’ Gandhi award will be given for the best performing panchayat.

Irai Anbu participates in grama sabha meeting

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu participated in the special grama sabha meetings in Pudupakkam, Ponmar, Mambakkam and Melakottaiyur in Chengalpattu district. In the meeting, people of Pudupakkam demanded a proper path for burial ground for which Irai Anbu directed the officials to make proper way for the burial ground and to set up a common burial ground for all communities.