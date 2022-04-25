Vivek's wife meets Stalin, requests him to name road after actor

Chennai: Late comedian Vivek's wife Arulselvi met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and submitted a petition on Monday. She request the Chief Minister to name the road, where the actor's house is located, after Vivek.

Vivek, a leading comedian in the Tamil film industry, died due to cardiac arrest on April 17 last year.

After Vivek's first year death anniversary, his wife Arulselvi met Stalin along with her kids and Cell Murugan at the Chennai General Secretariat today.

The renowned comedian Vivek was popularly called 'Chinna Kalaivanar' for his social reformative dialogues in Tamil cinema. He was bestowed with the Padma Shri Award, India's fourth-highest civilian award in 2009.