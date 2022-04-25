Virudhunagar Samba chilli, Puliyankudi lemon and Thooyamalli rice await GI tag

Madurai: Applications seeking Geographical Indication (GI) tags for three traditional agricultural products have been filed by Tamil Nadu State Agricultural Marketing Board on Monday. The products include Puliyankudi Lemon, Virudhunagar Samba Chilli and Thooyamalli rice.

The application process facilitated by MSME Intellectual Property Facilitation Center, NABARD, Madurai, Agribusiness Incubation Forum and filed by P Sanjay Gandhi, IP Attorney and Advocate, Nodal Officer, Geographical Indication Registration of products, sources said.

Puliyankudi village, which is famous for acid lime, is often known as the ‘Lemon city’ of Tamil Nadu in Tenkasi district. The progressive farmers in Puliyankudi and other parts of the district, including Sankarankovil, Kadayam, Kadayanallur and Kuruvikulam in southern Tamil Nadu also engaged in cultivating a traditional lime variety called ‘Kadayam lemon,’ Sivakumar, Chief Executive Officer, NABARD Madurai Agri Business Incubation Forum, said.

The lime is famous for its taste, juiciness and has more market value. The lemon has a high amount of ascorbic acid content and the predominant soil of the town is best suited for lime cultivation. The GI tag for Puliyankudi Lemon was also filed by the Melapuliyankudi Farmers Association as co-applicant.

The Virudhunagar Samba Chilli is known for its characteristic bright red colour with an ASTA colour value of 59.1 units and a pungency level of 0.24 per cent with capsaicin content. Having a good capsaicin content, Samba chilli is preferred in the value addition industry. The Virudhunagar Chilies Merchants Association came forward to file the GI for it.

The third product, Thooyamalli rice is a native, indigenous rice variety of Tamil Nadu. Thooyamalli rice is rich in protein and high-fat content and is used to increase nerve strength, Sivakumar said.