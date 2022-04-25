Video of jumbo herd crossing e-fence goes viral

Coimbatore: Making the path smooth for their children is not unique to human beings, proves a herd of elephants in Coimbatore. A video of a jumbo herd guiding their calf to cross over a solar fence in Coimbatore outskirts has been going viral on social media.

The herd, comprising five elephants, including a calf, had ventured out of the forest area to raid on crops in Narasipuram area, barely around three kilometers from the forest boundary. While retreating, two adult elephants crossed over the fence, but the calf refused to move forward apparently out of fear. Then, the mother elephant and the other stepped on the fence to break it down and made way for the baby elephant to crossover.

The incident, which happened on Saturday, was captured in a mobile phone by local villagers, who stayed calm so as not to panic the animals. The video has been circulated widely on social media.

In another wildlife related incident, a wild elephant, which has been camping along with its calf in Woodbriar area in Gudalur with an injured front limb, is being treated by veterinarians.

Officials identified the female elephant as the one that got trapped in a slush pool and rescued by the Forest Department at Padanthorai forest area in Devarshola Town Panchayat near Gudalur on March 24. It was then reunited with its calf.

Meanwhile, the Forest Department staff a few days ago noticed the elephant struggling to walk due to severe injury in one of its front legs. “The elephant has now begun to show signs of recovery as its wound is gradually healing. From being completely weak and exhausted, the animal has become brisk after treatment,” said an official.

The elephant continues to be fed with medicines stuffed inside fruits. A warning has been issued to villagers to be cautious, as the elephant has been camping with its calf. A similar warning has been issued by the Forest Department in Krishnagiri as a mother and calf elephant is camping in Sanamavu area.