TRB revamp soon, will ensure transparency in recruitments

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) is all set for a complete revamp in appointing teaching aspirants both in state-run schools and colleges in a bid for total transparency to prevent irregularities.

There was an attempt during the then AIADMK government to merge TRB with Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) following alleged regularities in appointing teachers and professors. However, the plan was dropped after authorities indicated that the merger of both state-owned recruiting agencies would create seniority issues among the employees.

A senior official from the School Education Department, seeking anonymity, told DT Next that as per the orders of the government, an expert committee has been appointed to suggest ways and means to revamp TRB in order to improve its effectiveness.

“The panel would ensure that any recruitment process should guarantee full confidentiality and therefore, there would be stringent measures to ensure transparency and accuracy by utilising technology and computerisation at various stages of recruitment,” he added.

Stating that the government has allocated Rs 4.94 crore to the board, the official said a new system will be put in place for all the computer-based tests conducted by the TRB.

“Accordingly, each and every application will be thoroughly scrutinised from registration till the evaluation process,” he said adding “further all district level examinations conducted by the board will be directly monitored online from the state headquarters in Chennai.”

A total of 1,64,455 teachers and faculties have been selected for government schools and colleges from the date of inception of the TRB, which also conducts the Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET). The official said, the TRB information centre addresses various issues and queries raised by the candidates relating to recruitments at TRB and this will be further enhanced by introducing Information Technology (IT). “In future, all the objections representations from candidates will be scrutinised and replies would be furnished on the website immediately for their reference,” he said.

Stating that the expert committee recommendations are being made ready for submission to the government. The proposed recruitment of secondary grade, graduate teachers, State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) lecturers, assistant professors in government Arts and Science and Polytechnic colleges are likely to be in the new recruitment system, the official added.