TN witnessing decline in murder cases, says DGP

Madurai: Director General of Police C Sylendra Babu on Sunday met the injured Sub Inspector of Police Margaret Teresa, who’s under treatment at Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital on Sunday and enquired about her health.

The victim, a woman SI of Suthamalli in Tirunelveli district, was allegedly attacked by Arumugam, who was fined for drunk driving last month, at Palavoor, in vengeance at the locality, where the SI was on night duty. The incident occurred on Friday midnight.

After enquiring about the injured cop’s health, the DGP said Teresa had skillfully protected herself from a major attack and he lauded the efforts of her fellow cops, including Lakshmi, Ramesh and Manikandan, who swiftly arrested the accused. He termed the attack as stray incident. Further talking to reporters, the DGP said CM MK Stalin spoke to the injured cop over phone and consoled her and immediately announced a solatium of Rs 5 lakh. Citing these, the DGP thanked the Chief Minister on behalf of the Department of Police.

He also added that crime cases, especially murder, have declined over last year and over the last eight months, there’re almost no cases concerning revenge killing in the southern region. However, cases concerning illegal possession of ganja and gutkha are on the rise since the police are on alert.