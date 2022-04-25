TN Practical Board Exam for 10th,11th and 12th begins today

Chennai: Practical exams for 10th, 11th and 12th class students are scheduled to be held from April 25 to May 02 across Tamil Nadu.

The theory examination for class 10 students in Tamil Nadu is scheduled to be held from May 6 to May 30.

For Class 11, the theory exams are from May 11 to May 31 and for Class 12 from May 5 to May 28

About 19 lakh students across the state will appear for the exam, which will be held till May 2.

Examinations are to be held in several phases in each district according to the number of students. More than 30,000 students are participating in the exam in Chennai.

The Examination Department has issued various guidelines.

The practical exam, which is usually held for 3 hours, has been reduced to 2 hours from the current year as per the recommendation of the schools.