SpellBee declares results of international championship

Chennai: The last two years have been truly “game-changing” for SpellBee International and their students. The pandemic brought many longstanding competitions and events to a shuddering halt. However, SpellBee International never ceased to be of service to the schools and students, as they soldiered on through the unprecedented headwinds.

A Parents Council was also instituted with periodical live sessions to equip them to productively engage their children. New variants emerged. Newer methods and models were introduced.

At this juncture, SpellBee International bows in profound gratitude to all the members of the academia for persistently persevering and for their progressive pedagogic partnership.

The International Level results of this year have been truly remarkable. In the Indian subcontinent, students from both the urban and rural demographics had made it to the finals. The performance of elementary-class children was better than middle- and higher-class students in terms of points secured and number of toppers at all state, national, and international levels. In-video tie-breakers for all levels were conducted to determine winners. The International Level Exam was held in TATA’s TCS iON platform.