Six get lifer for killing father-son duo

Tiruchy: Karur court on Monday awarded double life term for six persons in connection with the murder of father-son duo activists.

After an encroachment in water body at Mudalaipatti in Kulithalai was not retrieved by officials, environmental activists Veeramalai and his son Nallathambi approached the Madurai Bench of MHC and retrieved it.

Meanwhile on July 29, 2019, a gang murdered both Veeramalai and Nallathambi and police arrested six persons. Judge Christopher awarded double life imprisonment to all the six and fine of Rs 3 lakh that should be given as relief to the victim’s kin.