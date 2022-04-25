Pudukkai bizman murdered, 100 sovereigns, Rs 20,000 looted

Tiruchy: A three-member gang murdered a businessman at Karambakudi in Pudukkottai and escaped with around 100 sovereign jewels and cash of Rs 20,000 after tying his wife late on Sunday.

Mohammed Nizam (52), a resident of Avudayarpattinam and the Jamaat president, has been running a business establishment and involved in real estate business. On Sunday after 11 pm, while Nizam was standing in front of his house, a three-member gang had reportedly come to the house. Nizam started questioning them. However, without responding to his queries, one of the gang members slit his throat in which he fell down dead and the gang entered the house.

They then gagged Nizam’s wife Aiysha Beevi (48), tied her from behind and snatched away the keys of almirah. Soon the gang lifted 100 sovereign jewels and cash of Rs 20,000 and escaped from the spot.

Aiysha, who did not know what happened to Nizam, raised an alarm. After he failed to respond, she managed to call one of her relatives who rushed to the house and found Nizam lying dead in a pool of blood. On Monday, IG (Central Zone) V Balakrishnan, SP Nisha Parthiban and other officials visited the spot and conducted an inquiry. The police registered a case and are searching for the accused.