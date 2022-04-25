Panel formulating TN edu policy lack experience, say academics

Chennai: The committee, constituted by the Tamil Nadu government, to bring exclusive State education policy has irked academicians, who claim that most representatives in the panel lack the required educational background and experience in academia.

The State government has formed a 13-member committee comprising former Saveetha University vice-chancellor L Jawaharnesan, State Planning Commission member Sultan Ismail, Chess Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand, and Carnatic vocalist TM Krishna as members.

Professor E Balagurusamy, former vice-chancellor of Anna University, told DT NEXT that though they wholeheartedly welcome the committee for formulating an education policy for the State, unfortunately, the announcement has come after almost two years of the introduction of the National Education Policy (NEP-2020). The panel has been given one year time to submit its recommendations.

“By that time, most recommendations of NEP would have been implemented throughout the country,” he pointed out. “While the committee comprises a wide spectrum of people ranging from middle-school teachers to Carnatic musician to a chess player, it does not include any senior experienced academicians who have in-depth knowledge about the sector.”

Stating that the panel is headed by a judicial officer rather than educationists, he said it’s not an inquiry or a fact-finding commission. Adding that the chairman should have deep knowledge and experience in the educational process and administration, Balagurusamy explained, “Most members lack the required educational background and experience. I’m not sure if such a lopsided panel can formulate a policy that’s in any way better than the NEP, which has been acclaimed as the best policy ever produced in the country.”

Echoing his views was Patric Raymond, general secretary, TN Graduate Teachers’ Association, who also said, “There are doubts whether the panel members would be able to write a better education policy. A senior authority in the School Education Department can be appointed to lead the committee.”

However, PB Prince Gajendra Babu, general secretary, State Platform for Common School System-Tamil Nadu, claimed that members appointed to the committee are experienced in the education field and will formulate a good state education policy.

“Education covers not just pure subjects but also arts, music and sports. So, there’s no point in re-constituting the committee,” he clarified.