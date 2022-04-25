Online fraud: T’kudi police nab Chennai man

Madurai: The cyber-crime police of Thoothukudi arrested one more person on Sunday in connection with the online fraud case. The accused has been identified as T Prem Kumar (29) of Virugambakkam, Chennai, sources said.

Investigations revealed that he was the brain behind this case as he managed bank account details of thirteen persons by fraudulent means.

The case has been investigated since February this year after Aishwarya, a victim, lodged a complaint with the Muthaiyapuram police in Thoothukudi.

On February 25, S Roshan of Tiruvanmiyur, Chennai was arrested and on April 8, M Mohammed Sahib Hussain (25) of Karimpuzha, Palakkad district, Kerala and J James George (25) of Pompara, Kerala were arrested in the case.

They were accused of cheating 13 persons, who were deceived of Rs 37 lakh, to invest in a bogus investor company, ensuring them of more returns. The Cyber Crime Wing is making further investigations, sources said.