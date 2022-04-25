New cases surge; CM Stalin to meet Collectors, district health officials

Chennai: With an uptick in daily cases in TN, Chief Minister MK Stalin is scheduled to chair a meeting with Collectors and district health officials on Monday, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian during his visit, along with Health Secretary Radhakrishnan, to IIT-M on Sunday.

There are 5 new cases at the institute and in total, 60 positive cases reported, out of the 2,013 samples tested for COVID-19. The minister said that only about 2.9 per cent of the samples have been tested positive and people need not panic.

“All those affected are stable. 40 people are not having any symptoms, while 20 others have mild symptoms,” said Ma Subramanian. “Infection is expected to have spread through college mess. So now, food is provided to their respective rooms in the hostels.”

People are not wearing masks and remain complacent, which leads to the easy spread of infection, he pointed out, and stressed on the importance of vaccination.

“We’re going to organise a mega vaccination drive with about 1 lakh camps across the State,” he explained. A formal announcement for these vaccination camps will be made on Monday.”

The minister denied the occurrence of a fourth wave and asked the people to not panic. “Testing of all individuals is not necessary. The ICMR guidelines on testing must be followed to test symptomatic individuals. Those with travel history and their contacts are being tested,” he stated.