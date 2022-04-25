More sittings alone won’t help: Kamal

Chennai: Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan on Sunday said that increasing the number of grama sabha sitting alone would not help, but wanted the resolution adopted to be followed up and executed. Addressing his cadre and media through video conference on the National Panchayat Raj Day, Kamal acknowledged the announcement of the state government that the Grama Sabha sitting would be increased to six times a year and that the sitting fees of the ward members would see a fivefold increase. MNM leader, while appreciating the announcements, also recorded his concerns over streamlined execution and transparency. “Merely increasing the count would not help. What would actually help is to ensure that the resolutions that are passed, are followed up and executed,” he said. “Paying a decent fee would make the ward members more accountable and duty conscious,” he noted. On being called as B-team of BJP, he said that those who say so were actually acting as BJP’s B-team.