Kovai prof suspended for fund misuse

Coimbatore: An assistant professor of a Government Arts College in Coimbatore has been placed under suspension by the Directorate of Collegiate Education for misappropriation of funds sanctioned by the UGC. Officials said that the UGC sanctioned Rs 41 lakh in 2011 to the college to commence research activities and start diploma courses in the Department of Botany. As the college failed to provide a proper status report of the utilised funds, the UGC issued a notice to return the amount. However, the amount was not returned. An inquiry revealed misappropriation of funds by D Ravi, an assistant professor in the Botany Department. Therefore, he was suspended.