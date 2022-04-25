Jayakumar’s bail conditions relaxed

Chennai: In a relief to former minister and AIADMK organising secretary D Jayakumar, the Madras High Court on Monday relaxed his bail conditions in a case booked against him and others on charges of threatening and grabbing land in Thoraipakkam, Chennai. Justice AD Jagadish Chandira granted the injunction to Jayakumar on hearing the petition filed by the latter. According to the judge, Jayakumar should appear before the investigation officer on the first and third Monday of the month. The judge also pointed out that “Jayakumar has been appearing before the police with more than 200 of his party workers and the same should be avoided by him.”