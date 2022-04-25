HC wants bottle buyback at all hill stations

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Monday directed Tasmac to implement the bottle buyback scheme in its outlets functioning in The Nilgiris by May 15 and wanted the corporation to extend the scheme to other hill stations, including Yercaud, Kodaikanal, Megamalai, and Yelagiri as well as in the wildlife sanctuaries and national parks from June 15 onwards. A division bench of Justice V Bharathidasan and Justice N Sathish Kumar passed the direction on hearing a batch of writ petitions filed for the protection of forests in the western ghats. The judges adjourned the matter to June 30 directing the state to file a status report.