Governor: Look at India as an organic whole

Coimbatore: Governor RN Ravi on Monday said that looking at the country in terms of divisions in terms of religion, race, geography, caste and creed would lead to huge regional and sub-regional imbalances and cause social tensions.

“Instead, the country should be looked as an organic whole and all its citizens as members of a family,” he said, after inaugurating the two-day conference of Vice Chancellors of Universities in Tamil Nadu on Monday at Raj Bhavan in Udhagamandalam.

The aim of the two-day conference is to come up with ideas and an action plan for ‘India’s role in emerging new world order and India to be the World leader by 2047.’

M Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman of University Grants Commission (UGC) said that 70 per cent of students, who study arts, science and commerce, find it difficult to get jobs. “The academic society should look into it and address this serious issue,” he said. Stating that UGC is coming up with a National Digital University to give students a deep, dynamic and progressive learning, Jagadesh Kumar said that UGC is ready to approve any new innovative programme.

Sridhar Vembu, CEO of Zoho Corporation, Anandrao V Patil, principal secretary to Governor and V-Cs participated.