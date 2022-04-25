Empty goods wagon derails in Madurai

Madurai: A wheel of NMG empty goods wagon derailed from track at Koodal Nagar in Madurai on Monday. It occurred at 12.55 pm, at point No 66. Earlier, the NMG rake consisting 25 NMG wagons along with one BOM support wagon left Koodal Nagar at 12.35 pm, to Madurai for ‘C and W’ examination, a statement said.

A team led by Divisional Railway Manager Padmabhan Ananth inspected the spot and urged the technical personnel to expedite the repair works.

However, trains, including Chennai-bound Tejas Express and Guruvayur Express with scheduled departure from Madurai were delayed. Later, normalcy was restored.