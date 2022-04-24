Union government responsible for power cuts in state: TNCC

Tiruchy: The union government is solely responsible for the frequent power cut in Tamil Nadu, said TNCC president KS Alagiri in Thanjavur on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters, Alagiri said, the state government has clarified the reason for the frequent power cut and it is the union government to release the required quantity of coal which would support the production of power through the thermal power plant. “The State government can not procure coal on its own. It is the utter failure of the union government”, he said.

Stating that the power shut down situation prevails in more than 8 states, the TNCC president said that the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appealed to the union government to have adequate stock of coal but the government failed to pay heed to his request and it resulted in power cuts, claimed Alagiri.

He predicted that the Chief Minister MK Stalin has been initiating several steps to prevent the power cut and this issue would be solved soon, he said.