Tamil Nadu govt dismisses media reports of trilingual policy in schools

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday dismissed the media reports of introducing a trilingual policy in the state government schools issuing a clarification that the existing bilingual strategy will continue here.

According to the media reports, steps have been taken to change the long-established bilingual policy in the Tamil Nadu government school curriculum and introduce a trilingual policy.

However, the Government of Tamil Nadu has clarified its language policy at various times and said that the only bilingual policy will continue to use Tamil as the mother tongue and English as a language to be connected with the world.