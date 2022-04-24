Naan Mudhalvan helps students hone their job skills, says Stalin

Chennai: “Our aim is to fill the gap between graduating students and employment opportunities in the state. It’s imperative that the quality of students improve and their skills are honed for better employment and future,” said Chief Minister MK Stalin said while addressing students at the two-day event ‘Techknow’ at Anna University on Saturday.

The event was held as part of the recently launched Naan Mudhalvan scheme organised by the All India Manufacturers Organisation.

“Education, and most importantly higher education, has been paramount for this government. Keeping that in mind, we’ve introduced a slew of schemes, monetary benefits, and reservations for students in the State,” he added. “Naan Mudhalvan is an able place for students who want to hone their employment skills.”

Around 3,000 students participated in the Techknow event, while close to 10,000 students attended online.

Job assurance has been given to over 1,200 students, and 25 business ideas have been shortlisted from the students.

Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy said, “Schemes like Naan Mudhalavan will help student get better employment opportunities.”

Chepauk constituency MLA and syndicate member of Anna University, Udhayanidhi Stalin, concurred, and encouraged students to develop business skills and stay positive.