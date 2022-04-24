Murugan seeks exemption from personal appearance in defamation case

Chennai: Union Minister L Murugan has moved the Madras High Court seeking exemption from appearing before the judge in connection with a defamation suit filed by DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi for making allegations about the title deeds of a land, wherein the DMK’s mouthpiece Murasoli is functioning. A special court trying MPs and MLAs had passed a direction to the union minister to depose before the judge on May 22 to submit his contentions in connection with the defamation suit. Murugan has challenged the same before the Madras HC. Justice AD Jagadish Chandira is to hear the matter on Monday. According to the April 12 direction of the special court, Murugan has to depose before the judge on April 22 to submit his arguments in the defamation case. However, Murugan did not appear before the court on Friday, and his counsel wanted an excuse from appearing before the court.