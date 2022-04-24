Hindu Maha Sabha leader arrested in Kumari for inciting religious hatred

Madurai: Hindu Maha Sabha (HMS) state president T Balasubramanian was arrested in Kanniyakumari district on Saturday after being charged with inciting religious hatred. In a meeting at Mulluvilai village near Pudukkadai on April 17, he commented on the recent revenge murders in Kerala. The video of his comments went viral on social media and based on a complaint Pudukkadai police arrested him from his house at Eathamozhi. He had said such murders could occur in Kerala, but it should not be a case in Tamil Nadu, where everybody should be scared of us (HMS). Subsequently, he was produced before Judicial Magistrate at Kuzhithurai. Pudukkadai police have filed a case against him under Sections 153 (A) and 505 (1) (c) of IPC.