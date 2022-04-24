Govt has initiated steps to ensure employment for youth: Sivasankar

Tiruchy: State government has initiated various steps to ensure employment opportunities for the Tamil Nadu youths, said the Minister for Backward Classes Welfare SS Sivasankar in Ariyalur on Saturday. At the convocation function of Ariyalur Government Arts College, Sivasankar said, in the present scenario, the government employment is rare and the youth must equip themselves for private sector jobs which is more lucrative. “A fund of Rs 7,000 crore has been allocated for the school education department which has been concentrating all round development for the students. While a fund of Rs 1,000 crore has been allocated for the higher education department too,” he said. He also said that there are several new companies being established in the state in the coming years and urged the students to equip themselves for availing employment. Earlier, he awarded degrees to as many as 854 students.