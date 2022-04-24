Fresh cases remain above 50 in Tamil Nadu, no new fatalities reported

Chennai: On Sunday, 52 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the State, including two international passengers from Singapore and one from Victoria. This brings the total number of cases in Tamil Nadu to 34,53,552. The highest of 34 cases were reported in Chennai. Chengalpattu had 5 cases. There were 2 cases each at Tiruvallur and Pudukkottai, with a case each at Kancheepuram, Coimbatore, Madurai, Salem, Thanjavur and Tiruchy. With 18,849 samples being tested in the past 24 hours, TPR in the State stood at 0.3%, while the highest TPR of 1.2% was reported in Chennai. Twenty-eight people were discharged across the State, taking the total recoveries to 34,15,193. The death toll remains at 38,025.