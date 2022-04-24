Desilting works to be completed before opening of Mettur dam, says Nehru

Tiruchy: The entire desilting programme for a length of 4,964 km till the tail-end areas covering all delta districts is expected to be completed by June 10 to ensure free flow of water from Mettur across the region, said Minister for Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply KN Nehru, here on Saturday.

Inaugurating as many as 90 desilting works to be carried out at a cost of Rs 18.75 crore in Tiruchy, the Minister told media persons that the state government has allocated a fund of Rs 80 crore for the special desilt programme in delta region covering a distance of 4,964.11 km in Tiruchy, Karur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Cuddalore districts.

“Totally, 810 machinery have been deployed for 683 works in these districts and officials have been tasked to complete the entire process by June 10,” Nehru said.

Conveying that renovation works for storm water drains that were damaged during the previous monsoon, he said Rs 18.75 crore has been allocated for Tiruchy district to strengthen canals, rivers and drains for a distance of 232.59 kms.

Due to the damage to banks of Ariyaru, Koraiyaru, Nandiyaru and Kudamuritti rivers during the rains last year and the subsequent floods n the surrounding areas, Tiruchy city and its suburban areas peopled faced much difficulties, he said adding, “these river banks will be strengthened to recurrence of such probems.”

The minister said that the special desilting programme in 10 districts would be monitored by a team of special IAS cadre officers and engineers from the Water resources department as part of efforts to complete it on time.