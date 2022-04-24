CPM leader seeks reservation for TN candidates in NLC recruitment

Chennai: CPM Madurai MP Su Venkatesan has written to the Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC) chairman and managing director opposing its decision to make marks scored in GATE 2022 as a basis for the recruitment of 300 graduate executive trainees and also sought reservation for the state candidates in the recruitment.

“This sudden change in the criteria has put candidates, who did not appear for the GATE examination, outside the ambit of qualifying for selection. Sufficient notice was not given for aspirants to go through the GATE examination. It is unfair and a denial of equal opportunity to all, ” he said, pointing to the last recruitment in 2020 was not based on the GATE marks.

In the letter, he noted that already there is an imbalance in recruitment regarding the composition of selected candidates.

“Before 2010, the selection list had about 80% Tamils. In the 2020 selection, it came down to 5 per cent. Will, there be at least one from TN in the forthcoming selection list that has 300 candidates?” he asked.

He urged the NLC not to proceed with the present process of recruitment and go in for a fresh round of recruitment as per the earlier system. “I would request to consider reservation for Tamil Nadu aspirants which would set right the imbalance in the composition of the workforce,” he demanded.