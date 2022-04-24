Britannia unveils 'Marie Gold Jeera' to serve customers in TN

Chennai: Food major Britannia Industries Ltd has unveiled its first ever co-created biscuit to serve Tamil Nadu market with the launch of Britannia Marie Gold Jeera, the company said on Sunday.

The brand ahead of its region-specific launch has worked with various women homemakers in the state to co-create a biscuit which has 'jeera' (cumin) as its key ingredient given its health benefits, according to company Chief Marketing Officer Amit Doshi.

Britannia wanted to celebrate the state's love for the brand by launching an innovative product that is specially curated to suit the local tastes of the region, he said, adding the brand has an impressive penetration in Tamil Nadu besides holding a dominant market leadership.

Tamilians have a preference for spices and masalas in their food, and taking inspiration from this, Britannia Marie Gold has collaborated with online portal Momspresso by partnering with 300 women homemakers to co-create Marie Gold Jeera for the state, he said in a statement.