AIADMK calls for status quo after completion of party polls in Gudiyattam

Vellore: After elections for various top party posts at the district and town levels were conducted, AIADMK top brass ordered that status quo be maintained resulting in cadres wondering at the reason for the exercise which revealed infighting in the party.

In Gudiyattam, incumbent town secretary JKN Palani won with the support of more than 104 of the 141 voters despite former minister KC Veeramani ensuring that a former Gudiyattam chairman Baskar contest for the post. Baskar who was earlier a Palani acolyte wanted the town secretary’s post and so approached Veeramani who told him to contest.

Speaking to DT Next Palani said, “if he had only asked me directly I would have gladly relinquished the post for him, but when he sought the minister’s help, I wanted to show the support I had. I won with the support of 104 members.”

Not satisfied with this, Baskar and his supporters went to the former minister again who in a bid to pour oil on troubled water suggested that the town secretary’s post be divided in two as East and West section comprising 14 wards each.

“When this was mooted to me I bluntly refused as I had already won the election,” Palani said.

In Vellore too, the district secretary and treasurer’s posts saw many contenders with finally none being chosen as poll officials including former minister Chinnayyan and Chitlapakkam Rajendran returned to Chennai with all nominations.