Vellore Corporation 1st meeting: 110 resolutions ‘passed’ in 30 minutes

VELLORE: The first meeting of the Vellore Corporation council ended after “passing” 110 resolutions in a record 30 minutes on Friday. The meeting was chaired by Mayor Sujatha Anand in the presence of Deputy Mayor Sunil Kumar, Vellore MP DM Kathir Anand, Vellore MLA P Karthikeyan and Commissioner Ashok Kumar.

Five AIADMK members (one councilor was absent) and the lone BJP councillor walked out protesting the hike in property taxes. They later raised slogans against the government in front of the corporation building.

Initially councillor Pushpalatha Vanniaraja objected to the Mayor’s statement expressing thanks to all those who helped her win the local body polls, but failed to mention the name of Arakkonam MP Jagathrakshakan. Mayor Sujatha expressed regret over the MP’s name not being mentioned and added it before the end of the meeting.

Earlier, Mayor Sujatha passed a resolution to erect a full size, bronze statue of former chief minister M Karunanidhi in the town after which all 110 resolutions were deemed to have been passed.