Tiruchy man chases relative with machete

TIRUCHY: A man chased one of his relatives with a machete leaving onlookers shocked on the busy TV Koil bridge in Tiruchy on Friday. However, both were secured by the police with the help of the public. Sources said Sivakumar, a construction worker, was married to Vijayalakshmi of TV Koil two years ago. However, Vijayalakshmi fell ill and died in due course of time. Even after Vijayalakshmi’s death, Sivakumar was residing with her family members in the same house with his brother-in-law Chandru. Meanwhile, Sivakumar developed a relationship with Chandru’s wife Sathya. This infuriated Chandru and on Friday, he chased Sivakumar with a machete allegedly to murder him. On seeing this, the people alerted the Srirangam police, who along with the support of locals, secured the duo. Investigations are on.