State govt orders Rs 5L compensation to woman SI stabbed in Tirunelveli

Chennai/Madurai: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday spoke over the phone to the woman sub-inspector, Margaret Theresa, assaulted in Tirunelveli, and ordered Rs 5 lakh compensation to her from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund.

A statement released by the government said that the sub-inspector of Suthamalli police station in Tirunelveli was attacked with a knife by one Arumugam during security duty at temple festival around 1:30 am. The cop suffered injuries on her neck, cheek and chest and was immediately admitted to Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital.

Arumugam was subsequently arrested after being charged with attempt to murder, sources said.

Besides instructing the Tirunelveli District Collector to provide best medical treatment to injured Margaret Theresa, the CM ordered Rs 5 lakh compensation too, the statement added.

After investigation, it came to light that the accused Arumugam, of Palavoor, had attacked the SI with a feeling of vengeance. Superintendent of Police P Saravanan said that on March 27, the accused, who was travelling on a bike with a friend had been booked for drunken driving in Palavoor. The SI had imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on him. Arumugam bore a grudge towards Theresa and finally found a way to get revenge. He picked a quarrel with her while she was on bandobast duty at the temple festival and attacked her before fleeing the scene.