Rs 5 lakh relief for woman SI who was stabbed in Nellai

Madurai: Woman Sub Inspector, Margaret Teresa, attached to Suthamalli station in Tirunelveli came under a brutal attack. The incident occured at Palavoor, where temple festival was scheduled in early hours of Saturday. Arumugam (40) was accused of attacking the cop with a knife in vengeance.

Chief Minister MK Stalin announced a relief of Rs 5 lakh for Margaret Teresa.

The cop suffered injuries on her neck, cheek and chest. The victim is under treatment in Tirunelveli GH. Investigations revealed that the injured cop, a couple of days ago charged Arumugam of driving vehicle under the influence of alcohol. Keeping that in mind, Arumugam deliberately quarreled with the cop and attacked her. Arumugam was later arrested, sources said.

It is noteworthy that Nellai Collector has ordered to provide high quality treatment to the injured woman SI.