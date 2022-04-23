OPS for dismissal of plea on party polls

CHENNAI: AIADMK coordinators O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday prayed to the Madras High Court to dismiss petitions that are challenging the elections held for the posts of coordinator and joint-coordinator of AIADMK. EPS and OPS had filed their affidavits before Justice P Velmurugan while the judge was hearing two petitions filed by people who claim themselves as AIADMK members. The petitioners sought direction to declare the AIADMK party elections held for the coordinator and joint coordinator posts as null and void. According to the AIADMK leaders, the petitioners have no locus standi to maintain the pleas as they are the outsiders. “Already a petition filed by KC Palaniswamy in December 2021 was dismissed by the HC on the ground that he was not a member of the party. However, again the same prayer has been made by the petitioners only to thwart the functioning of the AIADMK,” they said in their counter.