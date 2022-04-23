Notice to state on Ambedkar studies in Thiruvalluvar University

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday ordered notice to the state government on a plea filed for introducing a dedicated department to inculcate Ambedkar studies to students in Thiruvalluvar University, Vellore.

The first bench of Madras HC, comprising Chief Justice MN Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy, passed the direction on hearing a petition filed by Prof I Elangovan.

The petitioner sought a direction to Thiruvalluvar University to consider his representation for introducing a Department of Dr BR Ambedkar Studies in the institution.

“When the first syndicate meeting of Thiruvalluvar varsity was held in 2006, a resolution was passed in favour of establishing the department to impart the principles of Dr BR Ambedkar to the young generation,” the petitioner submitted.

Elangovan also pointed out that the academic council of the university had also approved the resolution in 2007 which was passed in the syndicate meeting.

“Even as the state higher secondary department had granted permission to establish the department in 2008, the university had not created the same. I have been running from pillar to post for making the respondents start the department,” the petitioner submitted. Recording the submissions, the bench adjourned the matter to June.