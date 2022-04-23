Many takers for Illam Thedi Kalvi lesson

CHENNAI: The successful implementation of the ‘Illam Thedi Kalvi’ (education at doorsteps) scheme in Tamil Nadu has become an inspiration of sorts for several other states, especially the Rajasthan government, who now wish to execute it.

‘Illam Thedi Kalvi’, launched in October 2021, has been the country’s first and single largest post-pandemic educational outreach programme. It is being steered by a massive 1.81 lakh volunteer base with the core objective of bridging learning gaps due to lack of access to structured education during the pandemic among students from Classes 1-8 and even helping those children who dropped out of school during that time.

A senior official from the School Education Department told DT Next, that the scheme has inspired many states which have evinced interest in launching it in their respective regions. “The Rajasthan government interacted with our authorities with regard to the scheme discussing possible ways to use it in their State,” he said. Rajasthan authorities also submitted reports to their government and their Chief Minister appreciated Tamil Nadu’s efforts in successfully implementing the programme, the official added. Claiming that a panel from Rajasthan is likely to visit Tamil Nadu to seek further details, he added, “Officials from Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka also enquired about the Illam Thedi Kalvi project.”

The official said authorities have been instructed to provide all possible help to the other states in this regard. “Field visits might also be arranged for the visiting officials so they can gain practical knowledge. The syllabus, which was developed by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), will also be shared if required,” he said. Detailed contents from the scheme will also be uploaded on Tamil Nadu’s official website.