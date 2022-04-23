HR&CE retrieves 7.55 acres in Thanjai from encroachers

TIRUCHY: The HR&CE officials sealed as many as 14 places on charges of encroaching temple lands in Thanjavur on Friday.

One Venkatraman from Thanjavur approached the Madras High Court appealing to retrieve the land owned by Pandanallur Pasupatheeswarar temple encroached by several persons.

On April 1, the judges who heard the case, ordered the HR&CE to retrieve the encroached land and asked the temple Executive officer Ashok Kumar to initiate immediate action. Based on the order the officials swung into action and found one Vijayendran enjoying the land belonging to the temple. Vijayendran was also running a brick kiln and a coconut farm.

Similarly, his associates Balaguru, Sankar and Pandian were also running their brick kiln. Subsequently, the police registered a case against the trio.

Meanwhile, Chinnappa was running a brick kiln in the land belonging to Sundareshwarar Temple in Neikuppai. While Muthusamy, Mahendran and Samidurai were running a sand quarry in the land belonging to Brammapureeshwarar Temple in Abiramapuram.

The officials also recovered 27 acres belonging to Thadagapureeshwarar Temple in Neivasal. Thus, the officials retrieved 7.55 acre land at 14 places. Officials also sealed them.