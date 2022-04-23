Folk singer loses mobile in Pallavaram

CHENNAI: Singer Pushpavanam Kuppusammy lost his Rs 1.5 lakh worth smartphone during his visit to the Pallavaram weekly market on Friday. Police said seven more people’s mobile phones also went missing. Police said the Tamil folk singer Pushpavanam Kuppusammy visited the Pallavaram market on Friday morning and was visiting all the shops. The market was crowded in the morning and when he was in the nursery noticed that his smartphone worth Rs 1.5 lakh was looted by someone in the crowd. Pallavaram police registered a case. Sources said seven more people had filed a complaint about their missing phones. Locals said since Governor RN Ravi visited a private college in Potheri most of the policemen went for bandobust leaving lack vigil in the market.