Avoid venturing into sea, RMC tells fishermen

Chennai: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, on Saturday cautioned fishermen against venturing into the sea for the next 24 hours due to strong winds expected over south Tamil Nadu. Several districts are likely to receive rains for the next two days.

“As the wind is expected to blow at a speed of 40-50 kmph in south TN, Kanyakumari coast and Kerala coast, fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea for the next 24 hours,” said a senior official at RMC.

Due to atmospheric downward circulation prevailing over Sri Lanka and adjoining areas, districts such as The Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Karur, Namakkal, Salem, Dharmapuri and a few in south TN are likely to receive light to moderate rains along with thunderstorm.

“On April 26 and 27, Western Ghats districts and adjoining districts of TN are expected to receive rains. The maximum temperature might reduce at these areas for the next few days, “ said the official.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature in the city decreased by 1-2 degrees Celsius than normal. Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded a maximum of 34.6 degrees Celsius and 35.6 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to RMC, Kanyakumari received the highest amount of rainfall with 7 cm, Sivaganga and The Nilgiris 5 cm respectively, and Coimbatore, Thoothukudi and Tiruppur recorded 4 cm each.