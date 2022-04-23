Annamalai writes to CJI on Regupathy

CHENNAI: Ahead of the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court’s visit to the city to attend a function organised by the Madras High Court on Saturday, BJP state president K Annamalai has written to the CJI pointing to the pendency of a criminal case against State Law Minister S Regupathy in the Apex Court. “The Minister who is facing criminal proceedings before the SC if made to participate as well as take a seat among the CJI as well as the other Madras High Court judges would gravely cause shame and dissent among the litigants, general public as well as the legal fraternity. Such unpleasant and infelicitous events should curb at the very beginning so as to protect the repute, honour and eminence of the courts and legal system of our country,” he said in a letter to CJI on Friday.