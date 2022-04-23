80-yr-old gets life term for abusing girl

TIRUCHY: Ariyalur Mahila Fast Track Court on Friday awarded life imprisonment to an 80-year-old man for sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl. On February 6, 2020, Kuppusamy, from Udayarpalayam in Ariyalur took a 9-year-old girl who was playing in front of her house by offering chocolate to a secluded place and sexually assaulted the girl. Subsequently, the girl who managed to run away, narrated the incident to her mother who lodged a complaint with police. Police arrested Kuppusamy. The case was in progress at Ariyalur Mahila Court and on Friday judge Anandan awarded life imprisonment to Kuppusamy and a fine of Rs 10,000. Later, he was lodged in the Central prison Tiruchy.