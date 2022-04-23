36 new cases in Chennai take COVID count to 53 across State

Chennai: Tamil Nadu recorded 53 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the total number to 34,53,500 in the State. The highest number of 36 cases were reported in Chennai, including the cluster at IIT-Madras.

The active cases stand at 310, with Chennai reporting 179 active cases. Chengalpattu recorded 4 and Kancheepuram had 3 cases. Two cases each were recorded in Coimbatore, Tiruvallur and Tiruvarur, while one case was reported in Sivaganga, Cuddalore and Kanyakumari respectively.

With 18,204 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the overall test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu stood at 0.3 per cent. Chennai saw the highest TPR of 1.6 per cent followed by 0.7 per cent in Chengalpattu.

Across the State, 29 more people were discharged following COVID-19 treatment, taking the total recoveries in Tamil Nadu to 34,15,165. The death toll remained at 38,025, as the state recorded no new fatalities due to COVID-19.