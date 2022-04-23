18 more Lankans arrive at Rameswaram

RAMESWARAM: In a fresh influx from Sri Lanka, which is battling the worst-ever economic crisis and crippling inflation, 18 more ethnic Tamils, including seven children and a pregnant woman arrived near Rameswaram in two batches seeking refuge, in the wee hours of Friday. Official sources said the first batch of three families comprising 13 Sri Lankan Tamils hailing from Mannar district reached Arichalmunai coast in two hired boats while the second batch consisting of 5 Sri Lankan Tamils from two families belonging to the Jaffna region arrived at the shores of Cherankottai near Rameswaram in two boats clandestinely. After being interrogated by the Marine Police of the Coastal Security Group and Intelligence wing, all the 18 Tamil refugees were accommodated at the Mandapam refugees’ camp.