17 tonnes of PDS rice seized, 6 arrested

CHENNAI: Police seized 17 tonnes of ration rice which was about to be smuggled to Karnataka and arrested six men in Guduvanchery on Thursday. The Crime branch police received a tip-off that ration rice is being smuggled to Karnataka from a house in Guduvanchery. Soon police surrounded the house and found around 427 rice bags hidden inside. Each bag was weighing 40 kg. Police arrested Asan, Suresh (36), Sahul Ahmeed (27), Zahir Hussian (31), Manikandan (28) and Prabakaran (28). During inquiry, they told the police that they had taken the ration rice which came from the government warehouse and was planning to smuggle it to Karnataka and sell them for a high price. Police seized around 17 tonnes of rice along with seven bikes and the rice bags. The police have registered a case and are investigating to nab the PDS shop staff who helped the gang in smuggling.