Why not use glass bottles for milk: HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday asked the government why milk should not be sold in glass bottles as it was done earlier.

The division bench comprising Justice S Vaidyanathan and Justice PT Asha made this observation while hearing a petition filed by Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Plastic Manufacturers’ Association, seeking a direction to the government to withdraw its order banning all plastics items.

“Even as the State government launched a scheme called ‘Meendum Manjappai Vizhippunarvu Iyakkam’… materials which are being supplied at PDS shops are packed in plastic materials. If it was a practice, how can the State implement the plastic ban,” the judges observed when the petitioners submitted that the Pongal gift hampers were distributed in plastic bags.

The bench then posted the matter to June 13.