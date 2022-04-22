Vaniyambadi RDO holds enquiry into abuse of teacher by Class 12 student

MADANUR: Vaniyambadi RDO Gayathri Subramani conducted an enquiry into an incident where a Class 12 student abused and threatened the botany teacher who demanded submission of record books, on Thursday. When teacher Sanjay pulled up some of the students of the government boys HSS at Madanur in Ambur taluk, two boys used foul language and abused the teacher while one went near him and threatened to hit him. The teacher who went out of the class complained to the school head Velan who conducted an enquiry. When a video clip of the issue went viral, Gayathri Subramani accompanied by Ambur tahsildar and other officials visited the school, spoke to the students, teachers and later said a notice on the issue would be sent to the student’s guardian. Officials said that as the boy had accepted his mistake he was ordered to give an apology in writing. He would be dismissed from the school if the affected teacher refuses to accept his apology. The RDO later advised students to behave properly.